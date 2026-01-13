N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVTR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $7,024,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EVTR opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years. EVTR was launched on Nov 14, 1984 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

