Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VOO stock opened at $639.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $855.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $640.16.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

