Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 248.4% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2%
VOO stock opened at $639.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $855.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $606.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $640.16.
More Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 and Dow hitting fresh highs and the CNN Fear & Greed index shifting into the “Greed” zone, supporting demand for core large-cap exposure like VOO. Dow, S&P 500 Hit New Highs
- Positive Sentiment: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF highlighted as a core, long-term holding in a popular retail investing roundup — a potential inflow driver as advisors and DIY investors allocate to low-cost S&P exposure. 5 Simple ETFs to Buy With $1,000
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest in VOO plunged ~56% in December to ~3.63M shares (0.3% of float), reducing short-covering risk and signaling fewer bearish bets on the ETF. (internal data)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyses pointing to structural strengths in the S&P 500 — turnover that captures winners — support the index’s forward return case but are longer-term, not immediate catalysts for VOO. There’s A Lot Of Turnover In The S&P 500
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentaries and forecasts list several near-term catalysts (macro data, earnings, geopolitical risks) that could increase volatility for VOO but don’t change the ETF’s passive exposure. Top 6 catalysts for the S&P 500
- Negative Sentiment: News of a criminal probe related to Fed Chair Powell and DOJ actions caused intraday jitters and weaker futures at times, a headline risk that can pull VOO lower on risk-off episodes. S&P 500 and Dow Jones: US Indices Mixed
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. futures fell at points after reports of DOJ activity impacting the Fed, underscoring how legal/political developments can briefly outweigh technical bullishness for ETFs like VOO. Stock Market Today: Futures Tumble
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.