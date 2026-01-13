The Walt Disney Company $DIS Stock Position Boosted by S Bank Fund Management Ltd

S Bank Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. S Bank Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Significant strategic tech tie-ups: coverage highlights OpenAI as a "billion-dollar partner" for Disney, implying material investment in AI-driven content, advertising and personalization that could boost streaming margins and ad revenue over time. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: WSJ report offers an inside look at Disney Imagineering as a roughly $60 billion expansion accelerates — a sign Disney is investing heavily in parks/resorts and IP-driven experiences that could drive long-term revenue and pricing power, but will require execution and capital discipline. Read More.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst / market takeaways: Zacks highlights Disney as a strong value stock and other investing roundups list Disney among buy/scale-up ideas — supportive to investor sentiment among value and long-term buyers. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Product/park experience updates: Disney engineers teased a fresh update for the Buzz Lightyear ride — positive for guest experience but limited near-term financial impact. Read More.

Neutral Sentiment: Operational changes: Disney World has made notable meal-plan adjustments — could alter per-guest spend or margins depending on adoption, worth watching for guidance updates. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Short-term park revenue hit: One Disney World park closed for five days due to severe weather — immediate lost admissions/food/merchandise revenue and potential guest refunds or rebooking costs. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Box-office competition: "Avatar: Fire and Ash" continues to dominate the box office, which can pressure Disney theatrical receipts and timing of content monetization for competing releases. Read More.

Negative Sentiment: Streaming competitive pressure: Analyst comparisons with Netflix highlight Netflix's stronger revenue growth and ad-tier momentum — a reminder Disney faces intense competition that can weigh on subscriber growth and margins. Read More.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $201.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, December 29th. Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

