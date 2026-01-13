Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,705 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.42% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $40,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 289.5% during the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 289,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 214,805 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 137,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 36,808 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,020,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 260,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,040,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.24. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

