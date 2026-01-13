Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,030 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 417,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,545,000 after buying an additional 41,669 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 531,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,961,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,148,000 after acquiring an additional 283,748 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $58.06 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.1854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

