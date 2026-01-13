Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,131 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in Life Time Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Life Time Group by 98.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group Price Performance

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.35. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $34.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.91%.The business had revenue of $782.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Life Time Group news, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 74,487 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,089,360.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 380,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,678,158.15. The trade was a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Life Time Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.