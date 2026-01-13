KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 66,646 Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Skydance Price Performance

PSKY opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

Paramount Skydance ( NASDAQ:PSKY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Paramount Skydance’s revenue for the quarter was up 0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio is -666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus assumed coverage on Paramount Skydance in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Skydance presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Key Paramount Skydance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Paramount escalated its campaign against Warner Bros. Discovery by filing a lawsuit seeking information, announcing plans to nominate directors at WBD’s annual meeting, and reiterating a fully financed $30-per-share all-cash offer — moves that signal a potential M&A outcome that could lift PSKY’s strategic value and justify a takeover premium. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Paramount escalated its campaign against Warner Bros. Discovery by filing a lawsuit seeking information, announcing plans to nominate directors at WBD’s annual meeting, and reiterating a fully financed $30-per-share all-cash offer — moves that signal a potential M&A outcome that could lift PSKY’s strategic value and justify a takeover premium. Read More. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coverage across business press highlights the company’s legal and proxy actions (suits and public letters), keeping PSKY in headlines and supporting trading momentum as investors price the campaign’s likelihood of success or settlement upside. Read More. Read More.

Coverage across business press highlights the company’s legal and proxy actions (suits and public letters), keeping PSKY in headlines and supporting trading momentum as investors price the campaign’s likelihood of success or settlement upside. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Paramount announced new content (Canada Shore with Snooki) debuting Jan. 22 on Paramount+, supporting long?term subscriber/content narrative but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short term. Read More.

Paramount announced new content (Canada Shore with Snooki) debuting Jan. 22 on Paramount+, supporting long?term subscriber/content narrative but unlikely to move the stock materially in the short term. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data reported for Jan. 12 appears anomalous (shows zero shares / NaN change and 0.0 days-to-cover), so it provides no clear signal about bearish positioning or squeeze risk. (Data note — treat with caution.)

Short-interest data reported for Jan. 12 appears anomalous (shows zero shares / NaN change and 0.0 days-to-cover), so it provides no clear signal about bearish positioning or squeeze risk. (Data note — treat with caution.) Negative Sentiment: Several analyst/commentary pieces highlight valuation pressure and weak near?term fundamentals (recent share?price weakness, consensus “Strong Sell” from brokerages), which increase downside risk if the M&A campaign stalls or litigation costs mount. Read More. Read More.

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

Featured Stories

