iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 17,176 shares, a growth of 1,172.3% from the December 15th total of 1,350 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,582 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,315. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $655.16 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $88.04 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 87,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. The Index includes major banks, diversified financial companies, insurance companies, real estate companies, savings and loan associations, and securities brokers.

