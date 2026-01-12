Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Citizens Jmp

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $74.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.72.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $113.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $115.45.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 1.56%.The company had revenue of $347.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $535,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 318,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,382,567.95. This trade represents a 2.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 8,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total value of $792,468.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,389.96. This represents a 46.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 885,511 shares of company stock worth $70,988,315. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. CWM LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

