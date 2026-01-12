Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citizens Jmp

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citizens Jmp from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 48.52% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.86 million. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.970 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,854.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,263,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 2,218,115 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,933,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,238 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,343,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease (NYSE: GNL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company’s business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease’s portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.