Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,596 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.0% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $227,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 975.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 72.0% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2,200.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.68, for a total value of $2,526,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,410,343.68. The trade was a 28.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Javier Polit sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $867.21, for a total transaction of $1,776,913.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,773.08. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,946 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,048. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0%
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.
Trending Headlines about Costco Wholesale
Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho upgraded COST to Outperform and raised its price target to $1,000, saying the recent pullback is overdone — a clear catalyst for buying interest. Costco (COST) Added to Mizuho Top Picks After Pullback
- Positive Sentiment: Company sales momentum: reports show two key sales metrics accelerated recently, which supports revenue growth and membership retention assumptions used by investors. 2 Key Costco Sales Metrics Just Accelerated, and Investors Love It. Time to Buy Shares?
- Positive Sentiment: Costco added a material credit-card perk quietly — can boost card-linked spending and loyalty, incremental to transaction trends. Costco quietly added a major credit card perk
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing expansion: plans for a new warehouse under an affordable-housing project in South LA and a confirmed Dallas?area opening signal steady real-estate-led growth of selling footprint. Costco to open new warehouse under affordable housing development in South Los Angeles Costco Wholesale solidifies opening date for $22M Dallas-area store
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term thesis pieces reiterate Costco’s durable model and ask where the business will be in five years — supportive narrative but not an immediate earnings surprise. Where Will Costco Be in 5 Years?
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyses (Costco vs. Home Depot) highlight Costco’s steady same?store sales and defensive characteristics versus cyclical peers—useful for positioning but not an immediate catalyst. Best Stock to Buy Right Now: Costco vs. Home Depot
- Neutral Sentiment: Miscellaneous/consumer interest items (new product initiatives like gold sales, membership Q&A, Reddit crowd anecdotes) increase brand engagement but are unlikely to move near?term earnings materially. Why Costco selling gold is “a big deal.” Can You Really Add Another Person To Your Costco Membership?
Analyst Ratings Changes
COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Northcoast Research set a $1,100.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $996.00.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.
Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.
