MGO One Seven LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 6.8%

BATS:USMV opened at $94.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.