MGO One Seven LLC Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 398,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,562 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 182,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth approximately $12,777,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLX. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert J. Stanley bought 10,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,310.95. The trade was a 67.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.70. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.35 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 41.24%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 90.20%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

