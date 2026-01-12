Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 5,594 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $60,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.23.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $108,438.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $141.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $331.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.45. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $179.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 19.74%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.75%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

