Prosperitas Financial LLC Sells 15,021 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Prosperitas Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,021 shares during the quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,267,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,721 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at about $120,965,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 95.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,638,000 after buying an additional 1,190,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 80.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,185,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,768,000 after buying an additional 976,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Kroger Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $59.52 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

