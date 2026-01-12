Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269,566 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $188,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

OEF opened at $346.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.10. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $232.57 and a 52 week high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

