Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in MetLife by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in MetLife during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 187.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 42,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of MetLife from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.08.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $79.37 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.76.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 5.30%.The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.