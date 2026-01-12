Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $213.53 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,786,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,694 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $213,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 231.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $119.33 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.51 and a one year high of $120.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.3711 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.