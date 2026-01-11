Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.47 and traded as low as $12.83. Radcom shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 29,479 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RDCM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Radcom in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Radcom in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $213.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Value Base Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Radcom by 3.5% in the second quarter. Value Base Ltd. now owns 865,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radcom by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,463 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radcom by 7.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 148,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radcom during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Radcom in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Radcom Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDCM) is a provider of cloud-based service assurance and analytics solutions designed to help communications service providers monitor and optimize the performance of their networks. Its flagship product, RADCOM ACE, delivers real-time visibility into service quality, subscriber experience and network resource utilization across traditional and virtualized architectures. By combining packet-level data collection with advanced analytics and machine-learning algorithms, Radcom enables carriers to detect, troubleshoot and resolve network and service issues before they impact end users.

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Radcom has evolved from an early vendor of network testing equipment into a specialist in end-to-end assurance for voice, data, video and next-generation services.

