Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.40 and traded as high as $53.35. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $52.4650, with a volume of 1,693 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TCI

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $453.25 million, a P/E ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42.

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 11.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 47.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment company listed on the NYSE under the ticker TCI. The company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of neighborhood and community shopping centers. Its core focus is on open?air retail properties anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national discount retailers, providing stable tenant demand and long?term lease structures.

The firm’s portfolio comprises a diversified collection of retail shopping centers located primarily in the Midwest and Southern regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.