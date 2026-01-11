EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 27.22 and traded as low as GBX 26. EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 26.50, with a volume of 275,522 shares.

EKF Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £115.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julian Baines bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 23 per share, with a total value of £19,550. Company insiders own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About EKF Diagnostics

EKF is an AIM-listed global diagnostics business focussed on:

? Point-of-Care analysers in the key areas of Hematology and Diabetes

? Life Sciences services provide specialist manufacture of enzymes and custom products for use in diagnostic, food and industrial applications.

EKF has headquarters in Penarth (near Cardiff) and operates five manufacturing sites across the US and Germany, selling into over 120 countries world-wide.

