SEMrush (SEMR) versus The Competition Financial Comparison

SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SEMrush to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SEMrush and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEMrush -1.05% -1.60% -1.07% SEMrush Competitors -53.73% -1,002.64% -68.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SEMrush and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEMrush 1 5 0 0 1.83 SEMrush Competitors 86 189 208 11 2.29

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 75.96%. Given SEMrush’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SEMrush has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

32.9% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of SEMrush shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SEMrush has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEMrush’s peers have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEMrush and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SEMrush $376.82 million $8.24 million -594.50 SEMrush Competitors $273.78 million -$40.93 million -7.26

SEMrush has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. SEMrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SEMrush beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About SEMrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company’s customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

