Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Hold

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTYX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.86.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John Nuss sold 12,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $97,851.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 489,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,793.32. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 47,345 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $365,503.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,372,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,502.36. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 14.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter worth $42,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Lilly confirms definitive agreement to acquire Ventyx for $14.00 per share (?$1.2B total), providing a clear cash exit and a floor under the stock while closing risk and timing remain uncertainties. Lilly to acquire Ventyx Biosciences

Lilly confirms definitive agreement to acquire Ventyx for $14.00 per share (?$1.2B total), providing a clear cash exit and a floor under the stock while closing risk and timing remain uncertainties. Positive Sentiment: UBS begins coverage with a Buy rating and $20.00 price target, implying material upside from the current market level and signaling confidence in Ventyx’s assets/strategic value to acquirers. UBS coverage reported

UBS begins coverage with a Buy rating and $20.00 price target, implying material upside from the current market level and signaling confidence in Ventyx’s assets/strategic value to acquirers. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating with a $14.00 price target — effectively in line with the acquisition price and suggesting limited near-term upside beyond the deal consideration. Wells Fargo note

Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating with a $14.00 price target — effectively in line with the acquisition price and suggesting limited near-term upside beyond the deal consideration. Neutral Sentiment: Lifesci Capital and Lifesci-related coverage moved to “market perform”/”hold” around the deal price, indicating analysts are treating the announced transaction as the primary valuation anchor. Lifesci/Lifesci Capital coverage

Lifesci Capital and Lifesci-related coverage moved to “market perform”/”hold” around the deal price, indicating analysts are treating the announced transaction as the primary valuation anchor. Negative Sentiment: Several sell-side firms (Oppenheimer, Canaccord Genuity, Clear Street) issued downgrades or cut enthusiasm for VTYX after the deal — moves that can add selling pressure on any remaining float and reflect concerns about upside beyond the $14 offer. Oppenheimer downgrade Canaccord downgrade

Several sell-side firms (Oppenheimer, Canaccord Genuity, Clear Street) issued downgrades or cut enthusiasm for VTYX after the deal — moves that can add selling pressure on any remaining float and reflect concerns about upside beyond the $14 offer. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have launched investigations and shareholder alerts alleging possible unfair process or inadequate price in the Lilly deal; such litigation can delay closing, raise transaction costs, and add uncertainty around final shareholder recoveries. Kahn Swick & Foti investigation Edelson Lechtzin investigation

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease. It is also developing VTX002, a sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and VTX2735, a peripheral-targeted NOD-like receptor protein 3 inflammasome inhibitor to treat patients with cryopyrin-associated periodic syndrome.

