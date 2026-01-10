iShares Gold Trust $IAU Stock Holdings Lessened by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 6.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after buying an additional 4,398,605 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,797.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,432,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7%

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.