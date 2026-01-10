iShares Gold Trust $IAU Stock Holdings Lessened by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 6.3% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $19,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after buying an additional 4,398,605 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,797.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,432,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12,087.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,329,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
iShares Gold Trust News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports show gold breaking and trading above the $4,500/oz level, reinforcing bullish momentum and supporting higher flows into physical-backed ETFs like IAU. Gold breaks $4,500 as a cooling labor market strengthens bull case
- Positive Sentiment: Weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls (50k vs. 65k) and softer housing starts boosted safe-haven demand, prompting buyers on dips — a direct bullish catalyst for gold-backed ETFs. Gold Price Outlook – Gold Continues to See Buyers After NFP
- Positive Sentiment: Spot gold spiked after U.S. housing starts declined, another piece of data that undercut growth expectations and supported the bullion rally. Spot gold shoots to $4,490/oz after U.S. housing starts fall
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and strategists remain bullish on medium-term upside (HSBC sees a possible $5,050/oz in H1 2026), which can attract longer-term ETF inflows. Gold price could reach $5,050/oz in H1 2026, but H2 correction could be deeper – HSBC
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts note consolidation above key moving averages and triangle setups — bullish if broken higher, but this keeps price action range-bound until a decisive breakout. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bull Trend Holds Above Key Averages
- Neutral Sentiment: Precious-metals commentary shows strong interest in commodities broadly (silver/platinum rallies and buy-the-dip flows), which can support IAU indirectly but also shift flows between metals. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Silver Soars As Traders Buy The Dip
- Negative Sentiment: Index rebalancing this week could force roughly $6.8B of futures liquidation, creating short-term downside risk and volatility for gold prices and IAU flows. Gold (XAUUSD) Price Forecast: Gold Price Set for Pullback as $6.8B Rebalancing Begins Jan 9
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
