LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Roth Capital upgraded shares of LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of LB Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of LB Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of LB Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

LB Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LBRX opened at $20.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75. LB Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $524.47 million and a P/E ratio of -33.98.

LB Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LB Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LB Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LB Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LB Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and other neuropsychiatric diseases. We are building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of our lead product candidate, LB-102, which we believe has the potential to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102 is a new chemical entity and a methylated derivative of amisulpride, a second-generation antipsychotic drug approved in over 50 countries, not including the United States, because the development and regulatory requirements of the U.S.

