TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

TriStar Gold, Inc. (CVE:TSG – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 48,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 88,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

TriStar Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$72.17 million, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.00.

About TriStar Gold

TriStar Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal prospects in the Americas. Its flagship property is its 100% owned the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that covers an area of approximately 17,177 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Further Reading

