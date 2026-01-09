CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

CanAsia Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.30.

About CanAsia Energy

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

