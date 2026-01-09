Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $48.00. Arcadis shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 146 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of Arcadis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcadis currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Arcadis Stock Performance

Arcadis Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60.

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) is a leading global design and consultancy firm specializing in the built and natural environment. The company provides a wide range of professional services, including infrastructure design, water management, environmental consulting, project and program management, and advisory services. Arcadis partners with public- and private-sector clients to develop sustainable solutions for urbanization, resource scarcity, and climate change challenges.

Founded in 1888 with origins in Dutch waterway engineering, Arcadis has evolved into a multinational organization operating in more than 70 countries.

Featured Stories

