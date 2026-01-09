Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Orion OYJ Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.28, but opened at $39.13. Orion OYJ shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Orion OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orion OYJ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.49.

Orion OYJ (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $494.69 million during the quarter. Orion OYJ had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 19.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion OYJ Unsponsored ADR will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Corporation (Orion Oyj) is a Finland-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of human and veterinary medicines as well as diagnostic tests. The company’s core therapeutic areas include central nervous system disorders, oncology and respiratory diseases, and it offers both proprietary and generic products. Orion’s product range spans from small-molecule drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients to radiodiagnostic imaging agents and line extensions developed through in-house research.

Since its founding in 1917 in Helsinki, Orion has grown into an integrated pharmaceuticals business with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Finland and France.

