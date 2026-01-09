Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Shares Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 50% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 366,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 176,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nortec Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Nortec Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Nortec Minerals Corp. in January 2010. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

