Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 and last traded at GBX 14.15, with a volume of 510413 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25.

Critical Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 591.80. The stock has a market cap of £14.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.09.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Critical Metals (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported GBX (34.10) EPS for the quarter. Critical Metals had a negative net margin of 5,636.57% and a negative return on equity of 130.81%.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals is focused on acquiring and developing brownfield mining opportunities in the high-value critical metals space. The Company is focused on advancing low CAPEX and OPEX near-term production opportunities in order to generate short-term cash flow and build significant value for shareholders. Testament to this, the Company is currently developing the previously producing Molulu Copper Cobalt Mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and is focussed on returning the mine to production, targeting 120,000t/per annum of Copper Oxide Ore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.