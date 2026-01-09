Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH) Shares Up 9.2% – What’s Next?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) traded up 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.27. 391,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 520,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Wall Street Zen raised Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Dream Finders Homes to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Dream Finders Homes (NYSE:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 21.90%.

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder that specializes in the design, marketing and construction of single?family homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates a semi?custom building model that allows homebuyers to select from a range of floor plans and interior finishes, blending the efficiency of production building with the appeal of personalized design options. Dream Finders Homes emphasizes customer engagement through design studios and online tools, guiding buyers through each stage of the homebuilding process from lot selection to move-in.

Since its founding in 2015, Dream Finders Homes has focused on master?planned and mixed-use communities, often collaborating with community developers to create integrated neighborhoods.

