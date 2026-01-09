Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.73 and last traded at $49.7210, with a volume of 15044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.35 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.2511 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 51.0%.

Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.