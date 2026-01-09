Bruker (BRKR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) in the last few weeks:

1/7/2026 – Bruker had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/7/2026 – Bruker had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Bruker had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Bruker had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Bruker had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Bruker had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Bruker had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Bruker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Bruker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Bruker had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $43.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Bruker was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Bruker is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Bruker was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – Bruker had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Bruker had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/20/2025 – Bruker was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Redburn Partners.

11/20/2025 – Bruker was upgraded by analysts at Rothschild Redb to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2025 – Bruker is now covered by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Bruker had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Bruker had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,268. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

