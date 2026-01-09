Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 89,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 39,465 shares.The stock last traded at $53.86 and had previously closed at $54.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDLMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Barclays upgraded Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Heidelberg Materials Stock Performance

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS: HDLMY) is a Germany?based multinational building materials company with a core focus on cement production, aggregates, ready?mixed concrete, asphalt, and other construction solutions. As one of the world’s leading cement producers, the company supplies essential raw and processed materials used in infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction projects. Its product portfolio also encompasses specialty cement, mineral additives, and tailored concrete technologies designed to meet diverse engineering and environmental requirements.

Operating in more than 50 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, Heidelberg Materials maintains an extensive network of production facilities and distribution channels.

