Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Stock Price Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.58 and last traded at $32.8180. 26,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 133,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cooper-Standard from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cooper-Standard from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cooper-Standard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $582.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.83 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David John Mastrocola purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $58,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,240.75. This trade represents a 12.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

