Mizuho Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $175.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brinker International from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.76.

Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE:EAT traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $158.40. The stock had a trading volume of 204,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $100.30 and a 1-year high of $192.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.87.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE: EAT) is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company’s portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili’s® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano’s® Little Italy full?service restaurants, offering a range of American?style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family?friendly dining experiences. Through dine?in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili’s brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited?time offerings and seasonal beverages.

Featured Stories

