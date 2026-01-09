Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI) Stock Price Up 7% – Still a Buy?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.83 and last traded at $54.11. 659,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,989,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.70.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Trading Up 4.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:SEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.82 million. Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Solaris Energy Infrastructure

In related news, major shareholder Ktr Management Company, Llc sold 2,114,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $106,056,367.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 47,011 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $2,097,630.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 131,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,002.24. The trade was a 26.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,164,094 shares of company stock worth $108,255,773. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 1,441.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after acquiring an additional 192,761 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 468,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 71,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure by 21.7% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc (NYSE: SEI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity securities of energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other midstream entities. SEI is externally managed by Solaris Asset Management LP, a firm specializing in energy infrastructure investments.

The fund’s portfolio targets businesses involved in the gathering, processing, transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, natural gas and refined products.

