MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Price Up 9.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) were up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $15.7210. Approximately 1,836,121 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 5,667,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Up 27.4%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.21). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,878,577 shares in the company, valued at $41,710,580.73. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 72,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,052,062.44. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 402,908 shares of company stock worth $5,987,162. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,922,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,257,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 436.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 423,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,974,000 after purchasing an additional 344,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 3,343.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 334,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunomodulatory therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform designed to selectively modulate key immune cell populations, aiming to restore immune balance and reduce tissue damage with targeted biologic candidates.

Its lead asset, MLTX101, is a recombinant immune cell modulator in clinical development for myositis, including inclusion body myositis and dermatomyositis.

