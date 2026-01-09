Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Insider John Bicket Sells 263,900 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $9,078,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,360. The trade was a 74.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 31st, John Bicket sold 1,953 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $69,800.22.

On Tuesday, December 30th, John Bicket sold 85,773 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $3,084,397.08.

On Monday, December 29th, John Bicket sold 82,274 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $2,984,077.98.

On Thursday, December 18th, John Bicket sold 33,939 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,315,136.25.

On Wednesday, December 17th, John Bicket sold 136,061 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $5,220,660.57.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, John Bicket sold 24,162 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $921,780.30.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, John Bicket sold 145,838 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $5,519,968.30.

On Wednesday, November 19th, John Bicket sold 46,559 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,681,245.49.

On Tuesday, November 18th, John Bicket sold 123,441 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $4,506,830.91.

On Wednesday, November 5th, John Bicket sold 20,723 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $798,249.96.

Samsara Trading Down 7.1%

NYSE:IOT opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.85 and a beta of 1.62. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.11). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 2.79%.The firm had revenue of $415.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.500 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Samsara from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,950,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Samsara by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,916 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 19,276,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Samsara by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,181,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

