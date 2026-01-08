NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Trading Up 8% – Should You Buy?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $242.89 and last traded at $241.7230. 1,433,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,310,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.88.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Arete upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $273.90 to $324.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $289.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $215.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 17.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.25%.

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $225.48 per share, with a total value of $50,733.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,554.76. This trade represents a 1.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,522.34. The trade was a 51.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 23,097 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,233 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

