Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.81 and last traded at $47.6480. Approximately 74,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 219,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.20. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 10.57%.The company had revenue of $382.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, insider Sandip A. Kapadia sold 5,030 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $251,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,030.59. The trade was a 38.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 99,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 286.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc (NASDAQ: SKWD) is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.