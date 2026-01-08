iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF (TSE:XGD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$54.60 and last traded at C$54.56, with a volume of 240179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.80.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.08.

iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF Company Profile

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index the Index , net of expenses. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will primarily invest in equity securities issued by international issuers participating in the mining secto. To achieve its investment objective the Fund uses an indexing strategy. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more iShares ETFs and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

