Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 76630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $822.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.27 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 28.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 10.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

