Analyzing Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and Metro One Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:WOWI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and Metro One Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global -41.44% -14.71% -7.29% Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Liberty Global and Metro One Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 1 6 2 0 2.11 Metro One Telecommunications 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Liberty Global presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.15%. Given Liberty Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than Metro One Telecommunications.

37.2% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Liberty Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Metro One Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global and Metro One Telecommunications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $4.34 billion 0.84 $1.59 billion ($6.09) -1.77 Metro One Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A ($0.75) 0.00

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than Metro One Telecommunications. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metro One Telecommunications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro One Telecommunications has a beta of 7.13, meaning that its share price is 613% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metro One Telecommunications beats Liberty Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service. The company provides various tiers of digital video programming and audio services, as well as digital video recorders and multimedia home gateway systems; Horizon 5, a cloud-based, multi-screen entertainment platform that combines linear television, including recording and replay features and video-on-demand services; Horizon Go, an online mobile app; and channels, including general entertainment, sports, movies, series, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. In addition, it offers postpaid and prepaid mobile services; circuit-switched telephony services; and personal call manager, unified messaging, and a second or third phone line at an incremental cost. Further, the company offers business services comprising voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. It operates in Belgium, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia, and internationally. Liberty Global Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Metro One Telecommunications

Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. provides mobile commerce platform that enables retailers to launch their own branded mobile application in the United States. Its Mobile Commerce Merchant Platform allows small and medium-sized business retailers and enterprises to launch a branded and functional mobile app; Mobile Commerce Enterprise Platform that enables enterprise retailers, who own and operates brick and mortar store, as well as e-commerce platforms to engage with their customer online and in-store through the customer's mobile application; and Instore engagement Suite solutions. The company was formerly known as Metro One Direct Information Services Inc. and changed its name to Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. in December 1995. Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

