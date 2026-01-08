Analyzing Real Messenger (RMSG) and Its Competitors

Volatility & Risk

Real Messenger has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Messenger’s rivals have a beta of -15.24, meaning that their average share price is 1,624% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.4% of Real Messenger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Real Messenger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Messenger and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Real Messenger N/A -$3.38 million -143.00 Real Messenger Competitors $1.24 billion $25.72 million -1.53

Profitability

Real Messenger’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Real Messenger. Real Messenger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Real Messenger and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Messenger N/A N/A N/A Real Messenger Competitors -387.30% -626.65% -14.28%

Summary

Real Messenger beats its rivals on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Real Messenger

Real Messenger Holdings Limited is a real estate technology platform. The company is transforming real estate engagement by connecting agents, buyers, sellers and other industry participants within a unified, social platform. Real Messenger Holdings Limited, formerly known as Nova Vision Acquisition Corp., is based in COSTA MESA, Calif.

