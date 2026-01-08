Analyzing Real Messenger (RMSG) and Its Competitors

Volatility & Risk
Real Messenger has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Messenger’s rivals have a beta of -15.24, meaning that their average share price is 1,624% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
37.4% of Real Messenger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Real Messenger shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Real Messenger and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Real Messenger
|N/A
|-$3.38 million
|-143.00
|Real Messenger Competitors
|$1.24 billion
|$25.72 million
|-1.53
Profitability
This table compares Real Messenger and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Real Messenger
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Real Messenger Competitors
|-387.30%
|-626.65%
|-14.28%
Summary
Real Messenger beats its rivals on 6 of the 8 factors compared.
About Real Messenger
Real Messenger Holdings Limited is a real estate technology platform. The company is transforming real estate engagement by connecting agents, buyers, sellers and other industry participants within a unified, social platform. Real Messenger Holdings Limited, formerly known as Nova Vision Acquisition Corp., is based in COSTA MESA, Calif.
