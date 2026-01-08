Head to Head Comparison: Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) & The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The Pennant Group and Quest Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Pennant Group 0 1 6 1 3.00 Quest Diagnostics 0 10 7 0 2.41

The Pennant Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.20, suggesting a potential upside of 24.40%. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $197.27, suggesting a potential upside of 10.97%. Given The Pennant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Quest Diagnostics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Pennant Group $695.24 million 1.45 $22.56 million $0.75 38.80 Quest Diagnostics $9.87 billion 2.00 $871.00 million $8.52 20.86

This table compares The Pennant Group and Quest Diagnostics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than The Pennant Group. Quest Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Pennant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of The Pennant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Quest Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

The Pennant Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Pennant Group and Quest Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Pennant Group 3.15% 9.37% 4.20% Quest Diagnostics 8.91% 15.47% 6.84%

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats The Pennant Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, meals, housekeeping, and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors who are independent or who require some support. The company operates home health, hospice, and home care agencies, as well as senior living communities throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to physicians, hospitals, patients and consumers, health plans, government agencies, employers, retailers, pharmaceutical companies and insurers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile phlebotomists, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also provides risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

