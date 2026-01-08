SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Up 11.3% – Time to Buy?

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) rose 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.87 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 1,812,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,118,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKYT shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.41. SkyWater Technology had a net margin of 36.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.50 million. SkyWater Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.080-0.040 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 5,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $69,709.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 521,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,108.66. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Manko sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,922.80. The trade was a 15.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 384,279 shares of company stock worth $5,759,943. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 56.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 814.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Solutions, Inc is a U.S.-based specialty semiconductor foundry headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. The company focuses on the development and manufacture of high-reliability integrated circuits using advanced processes on 200-millimeter wafers.

SkyWater’s service offerings span analog/mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and advanced packaging technologies. Its turnkey model includes multi-project wafer (MPW) runs, volume production, design enablement support and assembly and test services, enabling customers to take concepts from prototype to market.

Serving aerospace, defense, automotive, industrial, medical and communications sectors, SkyWater supports applications that demand rigorous performance, quality and traceability.

