iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $392.51 and last traded at $391.6210, with a volume of 136768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $390.86.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.75. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index). It serves as the underlying index for Russell 3000 Growth and Value series and the Russell 1000 and Russell 2000 Indexes, as well as their respective Growth and Value series. The Fund invests in sectors, such as technology, financial services, consumer discretionary, healthcare, producer durables, energy, consumer staples, utilities, materials & processing and S-T Securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.