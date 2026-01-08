Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $44.06, with a volume of 3817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.02.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Retirement Solution LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 5,443,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 2,929,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,436,000 after purchasing an additional 670,777 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,399,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,177,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,860,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter worth $72,238,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSU was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.